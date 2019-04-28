Former MP Alan Reid selected by Lib Dems for Argyll and Bute

Former Argyll and Bute MP Alan Reid is to try to win back the seat for the Liberal Democrats at the next UK general election. Mr Reid was chosen by members of the Lib Dems’ constituency party as their candidate for the next Westminster poll – which is not scheduled to take place until May 2022, though as uncertainty over the country’s departure from the EU persists, there remains widespread speculation that an election will be held long before that date. Mr Reid was Argyll and Bute’s MP from 2001 until 2015. [Helensburgh Advertiser]

Although he lost the seat in 2015, he secured one of the best (least worst) Liberal Democrat results. Since 2015 Alan Reid has remained an active campaigner and member of the Liberal Democrats. That has included standing in the last Scottish Parliament elections.

Best of luck Alan.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

