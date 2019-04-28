Wave of new PPC selections by Liberal Democrats in Wales

Congratulations to a wave of Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) recently selected in Wales.

Well done too to the Welsh Party for getting so many people in place (not just this list but previous selections too) so much earlier in the Parliament than the party sometimes leaves it.

Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire: Alistair Cameron

Alistair Cameron grew up and was educated in Pembrokeshire before going to Bristol University. He currently teaches English at a further education college. He is concerned about the impact of low farm gate prices and uncertainty over the Basic Payment Scheme which has put many farmers under pressure.

Llanelli: Chris Passmore

His bio on Twitter is one most Lib Dems would happily sign up to:

Campaigner for Lib Dem’s, European Movement and Environmentalist!

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney: Brendan D’Cruz

I have primarily been working in higher education and academic management. My current role is managing projects/programmes for business transformation in the social housing sector. I previously provided project management and educational consultancy services. I contribute to local charitable groups/community development programmes such as Trustee at Trinity Childcare & Family Centre, Aberfan.

Monmouth: Alison Willott



Alison has been an active member of the Liberal Democrats for over 30 years. She joined the Party in 1989 and since then has been a school teacher, a Parliamentary Candidate, a Councillor and even a Council Group leader. She moved to Wales with her family in 1997 and has been an active campaigner across Monmouthshire since then. In 2003 she began working with the Abergavenny Citizens’ Advice Bureau as a Debt Adviser; she also became a magistrate for South-East Wales, sitting in Abergavenny, Newport and Cwmbran. In 2011 she became Chair of the Monmouth branch of the Gwent Wildlife Trust and two years ago was elected Chair of the entire Trust. She is also currently Chair of the Monmouth and Torfaen Liberal Democrats. Alison has been a member of Friends of the Earth for many years and, due to her work, has a keen interest in environmental matters and the need to tackle climate change. She owns over 18 acres of land which she and her husband garden organically, producing fruit and vegetables as well as many varied habitats for a range of wildlife. They also open their garden annually for the Wildlife Trust.

Preseli Pembrokeshire: Tom Hughes

Tom was raised in and around Fishguard with both his parents having in the local NHS services. He attended Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard and was an active member of the Fishguard Sea Cadets. He joined the Welsh Liberal Democrats in 2015 and, while at University in Aberystwyth, he was President of the Aberystwyth Student & Young Liberals and is currently the Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals. In his spare time, Tom can often be found volunteering for a youth charity, where he delivers training for young people so that they can have the best start in life, out campaigning across the Constituency, or watching his favourite science fiction (for the moment, the future looks brighter on Star Trek!).

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

