Carmarthenshire Liberal Democrats have selected Leena Sarah Farhat as the prospective Westminster and Senedd candidate for Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr.



A computer science student at Aberystwyth University, she is passionate about rural communities in Wales. She has campaigned for better care for the elderly, improved Welsh language provision, and the devolving of broadcasting and legal jurisdiction to Wales.

Given how often I’ve talked about the need to improve the party’s diversity, it’s also great to add that she is a young, female candidate from a BAME background – all areas the party tends to under-represent. And apologies for missing her by mistake from the weekend’s round-up of selections.



Leena Sarah Farhat said,

People in Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr face a variety of challenges, no matter what their background. Access to medical care, connectivity of rural communities and transport routes, Broadband, maintaining rural schools, these are some of the topics that I’m excited to get campaigning on. My main priorities are long-term support for independent local businesses, creating opportunities for young people in and out of education, and rebuilding local communities that have been ignored for many years. These next few years will be testing for Wales due to the current political climate, but it is essential that progress is made.



She went on to add:

We have been let down again and again by Plaid Cymru and Labour at all levels of government, from town council to Westminster and the Senedd. We deserve better. I believe that I, as a Liberal Democrat, can work together with the people of Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr to build a better, brighter and fairer future for everyone in our community.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.