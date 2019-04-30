Rebecca Bell selected by Lib Dems for Dunfermline and West Fife

Scottish Liberal Democrats have announced that the party’s Environment spokesperson Rebecca Bell is their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Dunfermline and West Fife.

Rebecca Bell is the party’s spokesperson on the environment, climate change and land reform and currently works for Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and former Dunfermline and West Fife MP Willie Rennie in the Scottish Parliament. Before working in politics, she worked as a journalist including working as News Editor at Kingdom FM. She was the party’s candidate for neighbouring Glenrothes in 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, Willie Rennie said:

I am delighted that Rebecca Bell will be our candidate to be the next Member of Parliament for Dunfermline and West Fife. Rebecca understands the complex set of issues that affect Dunfermline and West Fife, from the need for defence work at the dockyard to the future of local health services. She has the energy to stand up for local people and she has the desire to win. Liberal Democrats have got a solid reputation for getting things done for local people in Dunfermline and West Fife. Rebecca will carry on that tradition.

Rebecca Bell said:

Dunfermline and West Fife is a fantastic area with a fascinating history and a variety of industries to be proud of. However, for far too long now we’ve been sold short by our public services. Under the SNP and Labour, we’ve seen local health services reduced alongside overcrowded and underfunded high schools. Now I’m excited to work with the people of Dunfermline and West Fife to demand better. Politics is in uncharted waters and we need liberal values and voices to challenge the growth of hateful rhetoric and stand up for our communities. I want to be that voice for Dunfermline and West Fife.

