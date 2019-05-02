What to make of the Liberal Democrat local election results?

All the signs from around the country today I’ve seen have been of a tremendous turnout of volunteers for the Liberal Democrats around the country, including in Watford where I did a sting of campaigning.

I’ll be covering the Liberal Democrat local election results in detail at the weekend in the next edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire.

Sign up now to ensure you get the full low down on what the results really mean for the Liberal Democrats, the battles over Brexit and the future of relations with Change UK.

In the meantime, key highlights from the results as they come in will be added to this post through Thursday and Friday.

The record of Lib Dem leaders

One thing to look out for in the results is where they end up placing Vince Cable in the local government record of party leaders. It will only take modest Lib Dems gains for Cable to end his time as party leader as the second most successful, after Paddy Ashdown, in seeing growth in the party’s local government base:

The results

To come…