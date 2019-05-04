At time of typing 1,100 people have joined the Liberal Democrats and several hundred more signed up as registered supporters since 10pm on Thursday.

Those brilliant election results are bringing in a wave of new support and help. Just what the party needs with now the fantastic opportunity to turn the European Parliament elections into a major victory in the battle to stop Brexit.

If you’ve not joined, why don’t you sign up now and help the Liberal Democrats stop Brexit?

You can join the party for just £12* here.

Or if joining isn’t the thing for you, sign up for free as a registered supporter here.

* There are concessionary rates too: students can join for £1 for their first two years of membership and if you’re under 26 or are entitled to receive state benefits (other than the state pension or child benefit) then membership starts from just £6 a year.