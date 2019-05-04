A remarkable statistic about this year’s local council elections

No, it’s not about just how well the Liberal Democrats did.

Rather, it’s about the sort of seats that were up for election this year.

They were more Leave than the country as a whole. Leave got 56% across these areas in the referendum:

This wasn’t just Remain areas plumping for a Remain party. It was Leave areas showing how fed up they are with the Labour-Conservative Brexit duopoly too. (And handing Ukip a big seat loss on the side too.)