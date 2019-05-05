Jacci Stoyle selected by Liberal Democrats for Inverclyde

Inverclyde Liberal Democrats have selected Port Glasgow resident Dr. Jacci Stoyle as their candidate for the next UK Parliament election.

Jacci has lived in Inverclyde for more than 20 years and has had a varied career as an NHS nurse and a college Lecturer, before earning a PhD at the University of Glasgow and moving into offender education within the prison service. Latterly, Jacci was manager of the learning centre at HMP Greenock.

Speaking to local activists, Jacci highlighted key issues in the campaign: “Against the ongoing backdrop of Brexit –- the public need to hear, loud and clear, that the Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit. With parliament in deadlock, it’s time to go back to the public with a People’s Vote. [Inverclyde Now]