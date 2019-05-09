Political

How the Liberal Democrat vote surged in Peterborough

A footnote to the 2019 Liberal Democrat local elections performance, the Liberal Democrat performance in Peterborough. It’s particularly noteworthy given the imminent Parliamentary by-election in the Parliamentary constituency of the same name (though not the exact same boundaries):

There has been speculation about a possible arrangement between Change UK, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats to have one pro-Remain candidate in the contest. However, these talks have not proved fruitful, so far at least:
Norman Smith on how Labour Remainers pressured a potential joint Remain candidate in Peterborough

The Liberal Democrat PPC is Beki Sellick.

