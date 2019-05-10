A new pro-Remain tactical voting website from Gina Miller and colleagues calls for votes for the pro-European Liberal Democrats in every region in England.

Overall, the Remain United calculations are that tactical voting for the best placed Remain party in each Euro-constituency would boost the number of Remain MEPs by more than half.

The reason that tactical voting is effective even in the European Parliament elections despite their use of PR is due to the version of PR being used. The d’Hondt quota with closed candidate lists means there is plenty of scope for tactical voting to have an impact.

Details of the Remain United research and recommendations are here.