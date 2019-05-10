Full Lib Dem slate kicks off the 2019-20 round of council by-elections

The 2019-20 round of local council by-elections kicked off with two contests, and both sporting a Liberal Democrat candidate, hooray.

It was, once again, particularly notable on and immediately after the May local election polling day just how angered many voters get who wish to vote Liberal Democrat… and then find no party candidate on the ballot paper.

Sometimes it’s definitely understandable why small volunteer teams struggle to put up more candidates. That understanding should also go with determination to redouble our efforts to stand more often. As this May showed, there is still a long way to go in increase Lib Dem candidate numbers.

Let’s hope starting with a full slate is a good omen…

Haddington and Lammermuir, East Lothian

Stuart Crawford stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Counting will take place on Friday.

Cranham, Havering

Adam Curtis was the Liberal Democrat candidate, a welcome change from five contests over nearly twenty years without a Lib Dem in this ward.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

