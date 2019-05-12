Sticking to the pro-Remain message in Peterborough

Yesterday was Lambeth, today was Peterborough on the campaign trail:

It’s great to see how much Beki Sellick and the team are getting done.

The continued concentration on the Lib Dem pro-European credentials, even with a Parliamentary by-election coming up in an area with much Leave support at the referendum, makes sense given not only how many people do not yet know about them, but also where Lib Dem support is coming from:

It is almost as if the party is starting to build a core vote…

While I was out campaigning for the Liberal Democrats as a pro-European party, on TV one of Labour’s leading figures was repeating how Labour’s first preference is for Brexit to go ahead:

Labour is a party of Leave, not of Remain.

Hello also to everyone else who was also out campaigning today.

There’s a quite remarkable election opportunity ahead if we can keep this up.