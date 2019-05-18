A tricky letterbox incident in Bristol on the campaign trail
Today’s day of campaigning started off with one definite result: getting in my own vote. No prizes for guessing where my cross went.
Then to Bristol for a morning of canvassing:
And one tricky letterbox incident:
The afternoon, however, had some rather nicer letterboxes for the target letter delivery, a lot of steps and a lovely audiobook:
Top marks, by the way, to Bristol for its bollards:
And finally a quick catch-up on the latest Liberal Democrat film:
Of course, there were plenty of other Liberal Democrats out campaigning around the country:
And don’t forget:
Advertisements
There are no comments