Former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister will be voting Lib Dem for first time ever
Another despatch from the frontline of the Conservative Party collapse:
Michael Heseltine writes in the Sunday Times that it’s all about Brexit:
The reason for my experiment with the Lib Dems is, of course, the government’s position on Brexit. I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government.
Meanwhile, the latest Euro polling shows the Liberal Democrats on top in London;
Advertisements
There are no comments