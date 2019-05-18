Political

Former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister will be voting Lib Dem for first time ever

Another despatch from the frontline of the Conservative Party collapse:

Michael Heseltine writes in the Sunday Times that it’s all about Brexit:

The reason for my experiment with the Lib Dems is, of course, the government’s position on Brexit. I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government.

Meanwhile, the latest Euro polling shows the Liberal Democrats on top in London;

