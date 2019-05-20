That’s one of the questions being posed in an event I’m taking part in on 17 June in London. It’s organised by the excellent Constitution Unit and the rest of the panel is a great line-up of people who really know their stuff.

Tickets are free. Sign up here.

Here’s the full blurb:

Theresa May has announced that she will soon stand down as leader of the Conservatives, and Sir Vince Cable is stepping down as leader of the Lib Dems in May. Election of the new leader rests with the party members, but with declining membership all parties face the same dilemma: can the narrow membership base be relied upon to choose a leader with wider electoral appeal? And if parties widen the selectorate to include supporters as well as members, do they risk losing control? This seminar brings together four experts on all the main political parties to discuss their different strategies for trying to resolve this dilemma: Tim Bale and Paul Webb have been leading the ESRC Party Members project, Jess Garland is an expert on extending leadership voting rights in the Labour party, and Mark Pack is an expert on the Lib Dems, and editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire Speakers: Professor Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University

Professor Paul Webb, Professor of Politics, Sussex European Institute, University of Sussex

Dr Jess Garland, Director of Policy and Research, the Electoral Reform Society

Dr Mark Pack – Former Head of Innovations at the Liberal Democrats

Chair – Professor Meg Russell, Director of the Constitution Unit