Political

An unexpected revelation from Lib Dem leader Vince Cable

Unexpected news from party leader Vince Cable at the Liberal Democrat rally tonight for the European elections:

In my 76th year I didn't expect to be mobbed by a hen party in Malaga - Vince Cable

Vince Cable wasn’t the only speaker, of course:

Also present was one of the former Labour and Conservative MPs who are now backing the Liberal Democrats:

Former Labour MP Andrew McKinley speaking at Lib Dem rally

Good also to see Ben Goldacre leaning towards the Liberal Democrats:

One of the major reasons for Labour figures now backing the Lib Dems is, of course, Jeremy Corbyn’s record on Brexit and Europe:

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.