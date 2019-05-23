As spotted by Iain Dale, the Conservatives are not exactly going flat out on Euro polling day:

Much as I am a sworn enemy of potholes, even I think it is going a bit too far the Conservative website front page to be silent on Europe but to have the space to lay into potholes:

There is a ‘Vote Conservative’ plea buried on the website under this headline… but that is a hangover from the local elections.

The Conservatives really are doing remarkably little in this campaign. And are likely to come out of it with remarkably few votes.