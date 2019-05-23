Political

Conservative website showcases potholes, not Europe, on Euro election polling day

As spotted by Iain Dale, the Conservatives are not exactly going flat out on Euro polling day:

Much as I am a sworn enemy of potholes, even I think it is going a bit too far the Conservative website front page to be silent on Europe but to have the space to lay into potholes:

Conservative Party graphic about potholes

There is a ‘Vote Conservative’ plea buried on the website under this headline… but that is a hangover from the local elections.

The Conservatives really are doing remarkably little in this campaign. And are likely to come out of it with remarkably few votes.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.