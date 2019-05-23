What a brilliant effort by Liberal Democrats all around Britain today.

And fantastic to see so many Labour supporters, even members, quietly joining the Lib Dem ranks today to help get more votes for the Lib Dems, and a more powerful voice for the Stop Brexit campaign.

Loads of people deserve thanks for all they’ve done today, but a special thanks to everyone else – friends, colleagues, spouses, parents, children – who have put up with having a campaigner in their lives. What we do is wonderful, worthwhile and yet also just a bit weird to those outside politics. (Why yes, delivering leaflets at 4am is a normal thing to do, don’t you know?)

Thank you for putting up with us.

And now…