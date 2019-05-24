Polling day is over not only in the European Parliament elections but also in three council by-elections. The results of the former do not come out until Sunday, but we don’t have to wait as long for the council by-election results.

St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly

A four-way fight between independents as mainland political party struggles do not apply in the burial place of Harold Wilson.

Result to come.

Resolven, Neath Port Talbot

Sheila Kingston-Jones, who is also a regional list candidate for the Welsh Assembly, is the first Lib Dem candidate in this ward in the stretch of contests all the way back to 1983 (!).

St Osyth, Tendring

No Lib Dem alas in this contest which is strictly speaking a delayed election, caused by the death of Conservative candidate Anita Bailey before the May local elections.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.

