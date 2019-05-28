Catherine Bearder elected to lead Liberal Democrat MEPs

Catherine Bearder, re-elected as a Liberal Democrat MEP and now with 15 (!) colleagues, has been elected leader of the group:

I am delighted to be elected as the leader for the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament. Our main priority will be to stop Brexit and with 16 MEPs we will ensure our message is heard loud and clear in Brussels. We will also fight for those EU and UK citizens who were denied a vote on this election.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable MP added:

Catherine led the charge for British liberalism in Brussels during a difficult five years for the party. She has consistently kept the Remain flame alight, as well as being a leading voice on environmental protection and the fight against wildlife trafficking. With a firm grasp of how the EU institutions work, and how to get things done, I know she will lead our new team of 16 with distinction. She has a group with an impressive body of experience in the European Parliament to complement the talent of our many new MEPs. We are now the second largest liberal delegation in the European Parliament, and I look forward to our MEPs making a real mark as the Union sets its agenda and chooses a new Commission for the coming five years.