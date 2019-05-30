No, this is not a fake. Yes, the Lib Dems are top in the last opinion poll

This is really the front page from Friday’s Times featuring the first post-European elections general election voting intention poll. It puts the Liberal Democrats up massively to 24%… and in first place:

It is, of course, only one poll but one that falls into the ‘dramatic enough yet also plausible enough to be worth attention’ category. Plausible in that it both continues the rising Lib Dem poll ratings of the last few weeks and also because a dramatic Lib Dem (or Alliance or Liberal before that) election win in the past has often been followed by a polls surge.

Some of those surges have come and gone very quickly. Others have helped reshape the landscape for British politics for varying lengths of time. It is going to be exciting to find out which one this is.

Labour certainly seems to be doing its best to ensure it is the latter:

Meanwhile, the celebrations for the Liberal Democrats can last just that bit longer after the Euros: