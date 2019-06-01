New list of Lib Dem candidates for the GLA unveiled

Due to a change in personal circumstances, Lucy Salek has had to withdraw from the list of Liberal Democrat candidates for the London-wide GLA top-up list in the 2020 elections.

The votes cast in the original selection have therefore been recounted and the new ordered list of Lib Dem candidates is:

Caroline Pidgeon (existing Assembly member) Hina Bokhari Rob Blackie Chris Maines Joyce Onstad Irina von Wiese Ben Mathis Hussain Khan Michael Bukola Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett Adetokunbo Fatukasi

You may notice that one of the people on the list is now an MEP so if the Lib Dems are successful in the battle to stop Brexit, it’s very likely there will be another change before the final elections.

Siobhan Benita is the party’s candidate for Mayor.

