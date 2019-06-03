Question Time, Liberal Democrat style – this Friday

Come join me on Friday night for this fun event:

Put your questions to a panel of Lib Dem luminaries. With Siobhan Benita, our Lib Dem Mayoral Candidate for 2020, Roderick Lynch, diversity champion from the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality, political blogger and editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire Mark Pack, and our newly elected MEP for London Luisa Porritt.

The evening will be a great opportunity to hear the views and aspirations of our panellists, to ask them questions during the meeting and to mingle with them informally during the refreshment break.

The evening will follow the usual Question Time format, questions from the floor will be submitted in writing (forms available on the day) but supplementaries will be allowed from anyone in the audience at the chair’s discretion.

We’re offering light refreshments, and drinks will be available from the bar of the Orpington Liberal Club. Entrance fee is £10, you can pay in advance or pay at the door but you MUST book ahead – space is limited.