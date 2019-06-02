A fantastic turnout in Merton

It was a fantastic turnout this morning in Merton for some canvass training from me and then hitting the doors for Jenifer Gould in the Cannons Hill by-election.

It was also a good example of how many more people you can get to Lib Dem events if the publicity extends beyond the local party. As with Sutton yesterday, a good chunk of people came from elsewhere because they had heard about the event online.

There’s a huge potential for local parties to get more people to their events by advertising more widely, making them even more successful and involving yet more people.

It was great to meet so many people who either were not used to canvassing or were not used to canvassing with MiniVAN – and now hopefully are comfortable with both.

Do let me know if you’d like me to come and do a similar session in your area.