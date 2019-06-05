I’ve covered previously the (limited) polling information available so far about the relative public popularity of Jo Swinson and Ed Davey, the two candidates to succeed Vince Cable as Liberal Democrat leader.

There’s another way of judging how good each has been over the years at securing that scarce fuel for the party, public interest. It’s the data from Google showing how many people have been searching for each of them online.

Let’s break that data down into three periods: 2005-2010 (i.e. the period when both were MPs and the Lib Dems weren’t in government), 2010-15 (when both were ministers) and since 2015.

Each of the graphs below shows the relative level of Google web searches about these two Liberal Democrats on a 1-100 scale.

Davey vs Swinson 2005-2010

Prior to coalition government, Jo Swinson secured more attention than Ed Davey by a small but increasingly consistent margin.

Davey vs Swinson 2010-2015

During coalition government, they came out equal, getting as much interest from the public as each other.

Davey vs Swinson 2015-2019

Since 2015, or more precisely since the kick-off of the 2017 general election, there’s been a clear difference. Jo Swinson has secured far more public interest than Ed Davey.

Of course, not all public interest is welcome interest, but there’s a pretty clear pattern in each of the graphs and not one that is distorted by one particular spike over a negative story. Nor is the past always a guide to the future. But on this data, Jo Swinson has the stronger track record to point at.

The 2019 Lib Dem leadership election is being covered by me both in podcast form with Stephen Tall in Never Mind The Bar Charts (subscribe here) and in email newsletter form with Liberal Democrat Newswire (sign up here).