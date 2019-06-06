Liberal Democrats win by-election… in Herefordshire with huge 31% swing
Three contests but no actual council by-elections this week: the Peterborough Parliamentary by-election and two council contests delayed from the usual May election date.
Peterborough Parliamentary by-election
Beki Sellick was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Result to come.
Ross North, Herefordshire
Strictly speaking, not a by-election but a delayed contest due to the earlier death of the Ukip candidate, Gareth Williams. Chris Bartrum stood for the Liberal Democrats and is now the councillor – congratulations! He ran up a huge 31% swing from the Conservatives:
Wombourne South West, South Staffordshire
Again, a delayed contest, in this case due to the death of Conservative Mary Bond. Pete Stones stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Result to come.
Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments