Roger Harmer selected by Liberal Democrats in Birmingham Yardley
John Hemming’s former constituency of Birmingham Yardley has a new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary candidate (PPC):
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.
