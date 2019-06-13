During the European elections, Change UK candidate and East Renfrewshire councillor, David Macdonald, urged people to vote Liberal Democrat. He has now joined the party.

Commenting on the move David Macdonald said:

I have joined the Liberal Democrats and have now changed from sitting as an Independent to sitting as a Liberal Democrat councillor within East Renfrewshire Council. The Liberal Democrats are a party that has a proud history of supporting liberalism and social democracy, championing civil liberties, supporting LGBTQI rights, calling for constitutional reform, promoting proportional representation and supporting internationalism. They are the political party that best match my own beliefs and values and I believe now is the perfect time to have become a member of the party and to do all I can to support the party’s success at all levels now and in the future both here in East Renfrewshire and throughout the country.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie added:

I’m delighted to welcome David Macdonald to the party. He is a thoughtful and committed councillor and I know he will campaign tirelessly to promote liberal values. The Liberal Democrats are now the natural home for remainers. We are determined to stop Brexit so that we can get on with tackling the issues that really matter and investing in education and mental health. If anyone, like David, shares this common mission then I encourage you to join us and fight for a people’s vote.