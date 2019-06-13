Belatedly, the Electoral Commission has approved the Liberal Democrat application to be able to use “Liberal Democrats – To stop Brexit” on the ballot paper in elections.

Parties have to use either their official name on the ballot paper or one of a pre-agreed set of descriptions.

Although the application went in before the European Parliament elections, it has only just been approved, along with Scottish and Welsh variations.

All ready for the 2019 general election which results in a hung Parliament followed by another general election…

