Change UK applies to change its name following legal threat

Change UK, formerly The Independent Group, is now looking to change its name again:

Change UK has applied to the Electoral Commission to change its name following a dispute with the petitions website Change.org. The party has written to the elections watchdog asking to be renamed The Independent Group for Change. It says Change.org is threatening to sue its MPs unless the party alters its name by 15 June. [BBC]

It’s all a long way from the early days when it looked like it might be a major challenge to the British political system.

