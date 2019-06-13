Double Liberal Democrat council by-election gain in Anna Soubry’s patch

One council by-election and two deferred contests this week – plus a full set of Liberal Democrat candidates.

Stapleford South East, Broxtowe

A contest deferred from May due to the death of Conservative councillor Chris Rice during the election campaign. It’s a double vacancy in a ward the Lib Dems won back in 2011 and, hooray, had two Liberal Democrat candidates: David Grindell and Tim Hallam.

Not only two candidates, now two councillors as the good news keeps on coming for the Liberal Democrats this week:

This ward is in Anna Soubry’s constituency, she of the continuing Change UK.

Chittlehampton, North Devon

Another deferred contest, this one caused by the death of Independent councillor Walter White. Victoria Nel stood for the Liberal Democrats in a contest which would determine whether the party has exactly half the councillors on North Devon council, or a slim majority of one.

The result? A Conservative win and so the Lib Dems stay on holding exactly half the seats:

Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme, North Kesteven

Rather unusually, this by-election was caused by not enough people being nominated first time around. So one seat in this two-member ward was up, with Garry Winterton standing for the Liberal Democrats and making him the party’s first local election candidate here for over a decade.

Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.