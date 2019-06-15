Members of the Liberal Democrats in Redbridge and Waltham Forest have selected Dr Geoffrey Seeff as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency, where Iain Duncan Smith is the current MP.

Speaking to party members after his selection, Geoff Seeff reminded them that Chingford and Woodford Green voted to remain in Europe in 2016:

The nation has been polarised and Parliament paralysed since the ill-conceived and mismanaged referendum took place. Sadly, in the ensuing debate on the outcome, people have lost sight of the vision and values that inspired the founding of the European Union – raising the standard of living of the citizens of all member states and eliminating forever the prospect of war between them… Many authorities, including Government departments charged with assessing the impacts, predict that there would be economic chaos and carnage if the UK walked away from our commitments to our European partners without a deal, as threatened by most of the Tory leadership contenders… The Tory party is in complete meltdown, with more positions on Brexit than the Karma Sutra. When a former Deputy Prime Minister votes Lib Dem, a former cabinet minister foretells his party’s extinction and former senior figures join other parties, you know they are in deep trouble. Iain Duncan Smith would recklessly take the UK over the precipice of no deal but constituents realise that it would be they who would suffer the consequences and not him. The pseudo-marxist ideology of Jeremy Corbyn does not sit well with the residents of Chingford and Woodford Green and the only reason that Labour polled strongly in 2017 was that voters erroneously thought the party would strongly oppose Brexit – how disappointed they have been. They won’t make that mistake again.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.