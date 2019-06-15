Chuka Umunna takes up his first Liberal Democrat role

A quick update on new Liberal Democrat member, Chuka Umunna, who now has his first role in the party:

Vince has asked me to lead on treasury and business issues in the House of Commons, pending the election of our new leader who will no doubt appoint their own team. I will dive straight in and get on with that in addition to, of course, continuing to serve my constituents in Streatham.

In the hours after the announcement of his switch, around 800 further people joined the Liberal Democrats as members or registered supporters.

Of course, not all his former Labour colleagues have reacted well to Chuka Umunna’s switch. Which means we’ve also seen once again one of the weirdest sights in politics: