Welcome to another convert from the Labour Party

David Mckenzie writes about becoming another convert to the Liberal Democrats from Labour:

This is something I’ve been contemplating heavily since leaving Labour earlier this year…which was one of the hardest decisions of my entire life.

You see Labour was a huge part of my identity, I was a Candidate for Labour, General Election Agent for Labour, I wrote Early Day Motions in Parliament that came from my Labour values. Recently though, my values don’t seem to ring true with the new influx to the Labour movement. I took the decision to walk away.

Labour is in my family’s blood, I remember being five years old and waiting outside Tesco with the local paper to give then MP, Norman Godman a cake for his birthday. I poured my soul into Labour elections, I was exceptionally proud when my father became the MP for Inverclyde in 2011…

With the looming catastrophe of Brexit and Labour’s inability to fight to remain, the choice was made for me. It’s time to put Country before party…

My thanks to Lord Taverne and Michael Mullaney for getting me over the line on making this decision.