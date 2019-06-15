Humaira Ali selected in Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Following Simon Hughes’s announcement that he wasn’t going to seek to return as MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, the Liberal Democrats needed a new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the seat.

The selection has now been run and won by Councillor Humaira Ali:

I was born and raised in southeast London moving to Bermondsey 8 years ago. Specialising in change management, I work across Government, retail and charitable sectors helping to recover failing programmes. I’m passionate about the African Caribbean Leukemia Trust, helping deliver projects and fundraising in my spare time. I’m an active member of my local police panel and my local community. Since childhood I’ve always fought for the underdog whether against school bullies, someone struggling to make ends meet or the lonely older person. Now I want to fight for the basic human right that everyone should have a decent home, food on the table, access to good healthcare and a sound education. I strive for a Liberal London where everyone has a right to equality in life and is empowered to make local choices.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.