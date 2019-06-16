Political

For Liberal Democrat members: leadership election survey

It’s time for the near-traditional Liberal Democrat Newswire leadership election survey.

Are you a member? Please have your say in this survey – and share it with other members you know:

The 2019 Lib Dem leadership election is being covered by me both in podcast form with Stephen Tall in Never Mind The Bar Charts (subscribe here) and in email newsletter form with Liberal Democrat Newswire (sign up here).

