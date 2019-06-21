Liberal Democrats gain council seat from Labour with 19% swing

Ten council seats up for election this week in a mix of normal council by-elections and contests deferred from the first Thursday in May due to a candidate dying.

Great to see a full set of ten Liberal Democrat candidates along with widespread increases in the party’s vote and a gain from Labour…

Newent and Taynton, Forest of Dean

The death of Green candidate David Humphreys caused this contest to be deferred. A three-member ward, the contest has three Liberal Democrats: Steve Martin, Gill Moseley and Vilnis Vesma.

Result to come.

Whippingham and Osborne, Isle of Wight

Julie Burridge stood for the Liberal Democrats and scored a good move up into second place:

Cannon Hill, Merton

A ward where I ran some canvass training a few weeks back, this contest had Jenifer Gould standing for the Liberal Democrats. And she is now a councillor with a 19% swing from Labour…

Congratulations to Merton Liberal Democrats on continuing their great run of election results. The political geography of the borough is now quite striking:

Pelenna, Neath Port Talbot

Frank Little stood for the Lib Dems, becoming the party’s first candidate in this ward since 2008 after two no-shows in between:

Walkden South, Salford

Caused by the death of Conservative candidate Andrew Darlington, this deferred contest saw John-Paul Atley stand for the Liberal Democrats.

Farington West, South Ribble

Another deferred contest, caused by the death of Conservative Graham Walton. This double vacancy had Judith Davidson and Alison Hesketh-Holt stand for the Lib Dems.

Furzedown, Wandsworth

Jon Irwin stood for the Liberal Democrats, running up a big vote increase to take the party up into second place:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

