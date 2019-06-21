Parliamentary by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire is on

News from the BBC:

A by-election will be held in Brecon and Radnorshire after 10,005 people signed a petition to remove the constituency’s MP, Conservative Chris Davies.

That 10,005 total on the petition is nearly 1 in 5 of the constituency’s electors and nearly double the minimum required to trigger a by-election.

It’s a highly winnable contest for the Liberal Democrats, with Jane Dodds and the team hard at work for months campaigning in the seat which used to be held by the Liberal Democrats.

Jane Dodds said:

Thousands of residents across Brecon and Radnorshire have taken the chance to demand better than a Westminster politics that fails to take their concerns seriously. Now we have a golden opportunity to do things differently. The clear choice in this by-election is between the Conservatives, whose chaos and infighting is letting our communities down, and a better future for our area with the Welsh Lib Dems.

The successful recall petition was triggered by the MP’s conviction over expenses offences.