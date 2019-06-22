Luisa Porritt elected deputy leader of Lib Dem MEPs

Following news of Catherine Bearder’s election as leader of the massively enlarged (yay!) Liberal Democrat group in the European Parliament comes news of her deputy:

Cllr Porritt, who recently turned 32, is the youngest MEP of the 15-strong group. She enters into an all-woman leadership team, including Catherine Bearder as leader.

The Belsize representative on Camden Coiuncil was only elected to the council in May last year, and has swiftly risen through the party’s ranks.

She said: “I am looking forward to being a voice for my Liberal Democrat colleagues and those who elected us, first and foremost on a mandate to stop Brexit. Having joined the party after the 2016 EU referendum, I am passionate about the UK remaining in the European Union and playing a leading role within it.” [Ham & High]