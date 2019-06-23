Ruth Gipper selected by Liberal Democrats in Truro and Falmouth

Liberal Democrat members in Truro and Falmouth have selected Ruth Gripper as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

She posted on Facebook:

Thrilled to announce that today I was selected as the Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for Truro and Falmouth. This seat has a proud Liberal history and I’m honoured to be representing our party in the place where I grew up. Lots of work to do but I’m very much looking forward to taking the Liberal Democrat message to local people, and joining a fantastic team of candidates, councillors and activists working hard for Cornwall.

Conservative-held since its creation in 2010, the constituency does, however, have a Liberal Democrat history. It took in parts of the former Truro and St Austell seat and the Falmouth and Camborne seat. The former had a Liberal Democrat MP in Matthew Taylor and the latter in Julia Goldsworthy.

There's a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

