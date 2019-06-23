Tom Deakin selected by the Liberal Democrats for Exeter constituency

Nice to see the place I used to live get a Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in place, as this news release reports:

Exeter Liberal Democrats selected Tom Deakin to fight the seat of Exeter at the next election. Tom (23) a graduate of the University of Exeter, lives and works in the city and is an executive in a local international digital consultancy.

Speaking after his selection, Tom said:

“I am delighted to have been chosen to fight to represent the people of Exeter in Parliament at the next election. For too long the Labour Party have taken the city of Exeter for granted and they have let local people down over Brexit. In the European Parliament elections last month, the Liberal Democrats overtook Labour in Exeter and in the local elections we doubled our representation on the City Council, which shows that Exeter is ready for change.”

Tom is West Country born and bred, having worked for a number of charities such as the Eden Project and the Cornwall Food Foundation before attending Exeter University, where he achieved a First Class degree in Politics and Economics. He now runs the global marketing activities for an international consultancy based in Exeter.

Tom said:

“It is time for a change to the status quo and the complacency shown by both the Labour Council and its MP towards the people of Exeter. It is time to back a party that unequivocally backs Remain and has a positive vision for our City. I have the energy and enthusiasm to deliver for our city when the opportunity comes at the next election.”