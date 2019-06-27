Exclusive interview with Ed Davey: Never Mind The Bar Charts #12

Following the special Never Mind The Bar Charts interview with Jo Swinson, now out is the matching interview with her rival for leadership of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey:

Mark Pack interviews would-be Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey about why he’s decided now is the time to run for leader. They also discuss the Coalition Government, environmental policy and how to defeat Boris Johnson.

Stephen Tall and I are recording our reflections on both interviews early next week. Do let us know either on this post or the social media channels below what you made of the interviews before we record that show; listener feedback is always gratefully received.

