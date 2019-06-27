No Lib Dem candidate in this week’s council by-election
Only one council by-election this week, caused by Andy Abrahams being elected Mayor of Mansfield with a majority of just two votes.
Sandhurst, Mansfield
Alas, although the Lib Dems contested the ward in 2015 and 2019, there was no Lib Dem candidate this time and so bringing to an end – temporarily hopefully – the little run of weeks of really good Lib Dem by-election results.
Full voting figures to come.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments