Political

There are two Liberal MPs in my family – Chuka Umunna

As a fundraiser for Siobhan Benita, new Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna talked about joining the party, including how in fact the Lib Dems were the first party he joined:

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.