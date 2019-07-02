Michael O’Carroll has been reselected as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Swansea West.

As Swansea and Gower Liberal Democrats report:

Michael O’Carroll will be the party’s candidate for the Westminster (UK Parliament) seat, which he also fought in the 2017 election. He lives in Sandfields and works as a Commercial Development Manager at Swansea University, having previously run his own small business. He has been prominent in the anti-Brexit campaign locally and is a member of the Swansea for Europe Steering Committee. He is a big supporter of Swansea’s parks and green spaces and is the Secretary of the Friends of Cwmdonkin Park. He was previously an Army Reservist for five years with 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are buoyed by their success in the recent European elections. Commenting on his selection Mr. O’Carroll said that he believed he was well placed to be the next MP for Swansea West: “The recent European elections have shown that the Liberal Democrats are winning support as the party of Remain and are taking the fight to Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and their fellow Brexit extremists. Our tallies from the European election count show that although the Brexit Party won in Swansea West, the Liberal Democrats were a close second. If Labour and Plaid Cymru remain-voters can swing behind the Liberal Democrats then we can put Nigel and Boris back in their box.”

But he’s not the only Liberal Democrat selected for Swansea West, as Chloe Hutchinson has also been selected as the prospective candidate for the Welsh Assembly:

Having moved to Swansea for university in 2014, she now lives in the Uplands and has recently completed a term as Education Officer for the Swansea University Students’ Union, where she focused on mental health support, widening participation, and building a more inclusive academic experience. She is an avid reader, plays clarinet, and contributes to the educational twitter account @ThatsDevolved. Chloe is passionate about the environment, education, and human rights, having previously been chair of the Feminist and Amnesty International societies at Swansea University.

If you’ve not common across it before, to take a look at @ThatsDevolved – it’s a great idea, calling out stories where the media in particular forget about devolution.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Westminster Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.