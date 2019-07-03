What have we learnt so far about Jo Swinson and Ed Davey? Never Mind The Bar Charts #13
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen Tall and I reflect on the Lib Dem leadership contest so far and quite spectacularly fail to end the show promptly after we say we should.
Show notes
- Jo Swinson interview for Never Mind The Bar Charts.
- Ed Davey interview for Never Mind The Bar Charts.
- Launch of cross-party electoral reform campaign, including The Brexit Party.
- Leadership survey from Liberal Democrat Newswire.
- Leadership survey from Harry Samuels.
- The similarity of Ed Davey and Jo Swinson.
- Hustings: it’s been a long time gripe of mine.
- Tim Farron’s pledges on diversity in 2015.
- The Morrissey Report, not yet all implemented.
- Examples of the evidence on the benefits of diversity.
Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media
Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.
Subscribe, rate and review
If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.
There are no comments