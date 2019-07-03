Whoever becomes Liberal Democrat leader, they will have a big mountain to climb for public recognition
Another reminder of how little attention most people pay to politics courtesy of this new YouGov polling:
Whoever wins the Lib Dem leadership race, there’s a big job ahead of them to secure the sort of public recognition that lives up to our current political potential.
