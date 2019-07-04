Lib Dem gain council seat from Conservatives with huge swing

Four council by-elections this week and three Liberal Democrat candidates. If not a full house, at least that is an improvement on when these seats were last contested.

Eccleston and Mawdesley, Chorley

No Lib Dem candidate this time making it just once in 15 contests that the party has stood.

Result to come.

Park End and Beckfield, Middlesbrough

No Liberal Democrat candidate last time, but Ian Jones this time. Thank you for standing, Ian.

Rhondda, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Karen Roberts stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Trowbridge Drynham, Wiltshire



A big win for the Liberal Democrats in Wiltshire, a county right at the heart of those mostly overlooked 3.5 million Conservative Remain voters who the Tories seem determined to drive away from their party:

A brilliant result: well done to Andrew Bryant and the team.

Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.