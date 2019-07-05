Lib Dems sustain sharp improvement in party net favourability ratings

The latest round of data from YouGov is out showing whether people have a favourable or unfavourable view of different parties.

The Lib Dems have sustained their recent sharp recovery on this measure, putting the party ahead of Conservatives, Labour and the Brexit Party:

Green Party +9

Liberal Democrats -12

Brexit Party -21

Conservative Party -35

Labour Party -36

That Liberal Democrat figure is much better amongst those who voted Remain at the European referendum (+27) than amongst those who voted Leave (-55).

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.