Sue Wixley selected by the Liberal Democrats for Putney

Liberal Democrat party members in Putney have selected Sue Wixley to be their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

Sue Wixley is the first woman selected by the Liberal Democrats as a PPC in Putney since the party’s founding in 1988.

In her hustings speech, she said:

I’ve been fighting for Liberal Democrat values since I became an anti-apartheid activist as a student in South Africa, where I grew up. After participating in that epic, history-making struggle, I co-founded and led the campaign to ban landmines in South Africa, part of a successful global campaign that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Wixley has been a director of several organisations working on healthcare and social issues and has served on the board of several others. She was recently also selected as the Lib Dems candidate for the 2020 London Assembly campaign in the GLA constituency covering Putney and neighbouring areas.

Putney is the sort of territory where the party has historically performed weakly at elections but is extremely promising in terms of the number of Remainers and small-l liberals who live there. If the Liberal Democrats are to build a successful core vote, places like Putney need to become areas of electoral success for the party. In May, the party topped the European elections in the London Borough of Wandsworth, which includes Putney.

Sue Wixley said:

Voters in Putney tell me they’re extremely concerned that the Conservative government, backed by the Labour party, is taking the country down the wrong path. The Liberal Democrats are the home that politically homeless voters here in Putney have been searching for and I believe that I can effectively represent their hopes and values. Based on my decades of successful campaigning for Lib Dem values here in Britain and around the world, I know that the Lib Dems can help return this country to sanity and decency.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

